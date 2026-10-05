Friends of the Public Library Book & Media Sale

Featuring: Banned Books & Spooky Books

25,000+ books, movies, CDs, and puzzles are calling your name! This month, we’re featuring banned and challenged books as well as some spooky tomes to get you in the Halloween spirit.

We will also have our regular rotating selection of books of all genres, DVDs, CDs, art, puzzles, games, vinyl, craft supplies, and so much more. All items are 70-90% off original list prices and are quality checked by our team of dedicated and thoughtful volunteers. New items are added every month, and older items are marked down to 25 cents!

Our Monthly Book Sales are held on the second Saturday of every month, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, in the Main Library's Lower Level.

Entry is free for Friends members and $2 for non-members before noon.

The Friends of the Library use funds from the Bookshop and Book Sales to support the Public Library Albuquerque and Bernalillo County programs, such as the Summer Reading Program and El Día de los Niños, as well as staff development, community outreach, and more.

The Friends rely on the generous donations of books and other media from the community. Small donations can be dropped off at the local library branches, and larger donations at the Main Library. For more information about the Book Sales, Bookshop, donation guidelines, and how to become a member, please visit www.friendsofthepubliclibrary.org.