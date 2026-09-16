It is time to celebrate the change of the seasons with the annual Harvest Festival on October 3 and 4 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden and Aquarium! It’s the perfect weekend to explore the beautiful landscapes, listen to live music from more than 20 local bands, shop from local artisans, enjoy free kids’ activities, and learn at discovery stations. Visit the Heritage Farm for cider pressing demos, farmer chats, and meet the local farm animals that call the Farm home. Come hungry as there will be plenty of fall treats around every corner, including sweet corn elote, apple cobbler cheesecake, pumpkin spice mousse on a cinnamon roll, stuffed backed potatoes, brisket sandwiches, fry bread tacos, and much more. Finish off your feast with a cup of fresh pressed apple cider made from apples grown at the Farm.

Get tickets today!

