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Harvest Season: Beaded Corn Activity

Harvest Season: Beaded Corn Activity

Celebrate the harvest season this November with a hands-on beaded corn activity. Learn about the importance of corn in Pueblo culture and the traditions surrounding the harvest season while creating a decorative beaded corn craft to take home. Free with museum admission.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/