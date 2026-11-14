Exhibition Dates: December 4 - 12, 2026

12x12 Main Event: Friday, December 4, 2026 5p-8p

Shop online at harwoodstore.square.site

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / Harwood Art Center is pleased to announce our 20th Annual 12x12 Fundraising Exhibitions, one of Albuquerque’s most anticipated art events. The exhibitions include 12x12, 6x6 and the reopening of The Shop at Harwood.

Over 225 local artists of all ages have created and donated original 3”x3”, 6”x6” and 12”x12” works for the occasion. 12”x12” works by emerging and established artists are sold for $144 each. 3”x3”, 6”x6” and 12”x12” works made by student artists of Escuela Del Sol Montessori are sold for a flat rate of $12, $36 and $44 respectively. All artworks remain anonymous until sold.

The Main Event on Friday, December 4 is an exciting opportunity to purchase from The Shop and preview 12x12 artworks before sales open online the following day. This event is open to all, featuring live music and dinner available for purchase. We will also have a live raffle; raffle tickets can be purchased for $10, online or in person, for a chance to win one free 12x12! TWO lucky winners will be drawn to select their choice of a 12x12 at 7:45pm the night of the main event on Friday, December 4th.

Join us digitally the following day, Saturday, December 5, for the opening of our online store. 12x12 artworks will be available for purchase starting at 6:00p at harwoodstore.square.site. Sales are first come first serve and move quickly so make sure to log on early to get the piece you want! Follow our Instagram: @harwoodartcenter for a 5 minute countdown and updates about the exhibitions.

All funds raised through 12x12 support Harwood’s community arts education, outreach and professional development programs – multifaceted, immersive offerings shaped by and for participants of all ages, backgrounds, perspectives and identities.

