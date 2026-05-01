Heights Summerfest

Saturday, June 13, 2026

5-10 p.m.

North Domingo Baca Park

7521 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

More Info: https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/things-to-do/annual-events/summerfest/heights-summerfest

Celebrate warm weather and outdoor fun at the first Albuquerque Summerfest of 2026—a free community event you won’t want to miss! Enjoy browsing handmade goods in The Shops, savor freshly made cuisine from local food trucks in the Food Court, and cool off with local libations in The Cantina. There’s something for everyone, with free kids’ activities and live performances from local bands Abbaquerque, Keeping Up With the Joneses, and The Fabulous Martini Tones. Then, stick around for an electrifying headlining set by Doctor Nativo, bringing the vibrant rhythms of Central America to life with a dynamic blend of reggae, cumbia, and hip-hop. It’s the perfect soundtrack for dancing the evening away under the summer sky!

Contact:

eventvendors@cabq.gov

(505) 768-3556