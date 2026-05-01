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Heights Summerfest

Heights Summerfest

Heights Summerfest
Saturday, June 13, 2026
5-10 p.m.
North Domingo Baca Park
7521 Carmel Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
More Info: https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/things-to-do/annual-events/summerfest/heights-summerfest

Celebrate warm weather and outdoor fun at the first Albuquerque Summerfest of 2026—a free community event you won’t want to miss! Enjoy browsing handmade goods in The Shops, savor freshly made cuisine from local food trucks in the Food Court, and cool off with local libations in The Cantina. There’s something for everyone, with free kids’ activities and live performances from local bands Abbaquerque, Keeping Up With the Joneses, and The Fabulous Martini Tones. Then, stick around for an electrifying headlining set by Doctor Nativo, bringing the vibrant rhythms of Central America to life with a dynamic blend of reggae, cumbia, and hip-hop. It’s the perfect soundtrack for dancing the evening away under the summer sky!
Contact:
eventvendors@cabq.gov
(505) 768-3556

North Domingo Baca Park
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Arts and Culture
505-768-3556
aaronbaca@cabq.gov
https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/events/zoo-music
North Domingo Baca Park
521 Carmel Ave NE
Albuquerque , New Mexico 87113