Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center as we commemorate and celebrate the resilience of the Indigenous People of the Western Hemisphere. On this day we honor the past, celebrate the present, and build a future where Indigenous Voices are heard and respected. Don't miss this campus-wide event, taking place both at the Cultural Center and across 12th Street at Avanyu Plaza.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Schedule of Activities
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center | 9am-5pm
Native Artists and Vendors | All Day
Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers (Pueblo of Acoma) | 10am
The Next Generation Dance Group (Pueblo of Acoma) | 11am
Cellicion Traditional Dance Group (Pueblo of Zuni) | 12pm
Speakers | 1pm
Matachines | 1:30pm
Tlacoyolt Dance Group (Chichimeca Mexica Azteca) | 2pm
Hopi & Tewa Dance Group (Tewa & Hopi Tribes) | 3pm
Northern/Southern Dance Group (Ohkay Owingeh) | 4pm
Avanyu Plaza | 11pm-7pm
Face Painting
Native Artists and Vendors
Photobooth
Live Painter
Kids Coloring Station and Mini Mural
Music by DJ Wae Fonky | 11am-3pm
Ha`aheo O Hawai`i Dance Group | 12pm-4pm
Tlacoyolt Dance Group (Chichimeca Mexica Azteca) | 12pm-4pm
Rude Boyz Band | 4pm-7pm
If you are interested in being a vendor at Avanyu Plaza, please contact Paris Wise: pwise@indianpueblo.com.
*PLEASE NOTE: TIMES AND LOCATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE