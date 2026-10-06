Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center as we commemorate and celebrate the resilience of the Indigenous People of the Western Hemisphere. On this day we honor the past, celebrate the present, and build a future where Indigenous Voices are heard and respected. Don't miss this campus-wide event, taking place both at the Cultural Center and across 12th Street at Avanyu Plaza.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Schedule of Activities

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center | 9am-5pm

Native Artists and Vendors | All Day

Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers (Pueblo of Acoma) | 10am

The Next Generation Dance Group (Pueblo of Acoma) | 11am

Cellicion Traditional Dance Group (Pueblo of Zuni) | 12pm

Speakers | 1pm

Matachines | 1:30pm

Tlacoyolt Dance Group (Chichimeca Mexica Azteca) | 2pm

Hopi & Tewa Dance Group (Tewa & Hopi Tribes) | 3pm

Northern/Southern Dance Group (Ohkay Owingeh) | 4pm

Avanyu Plaza | 11pm-7pm

Face Painting

Native Artists and Vendors

Photobooth

Live Painter

Kids Coloring Station and Mini Mural

Music by DJ Wae Fonky | 11am-3pm

Ha`aheo O Hawai`i Dance Group | 12pm-4pm

Tlacoyolt Dance Group (Chichimeca Mexica Azteca) | 12pm-4pm

Rude Boyz Band | 4pm-7pm

If you are interested in being a vendor at Avanyu Plaza, please contact Paris Wise: pwise@indianpueblo.com.

*PLEASE NOTE: TIMES AND LOCATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE