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Inter·Act // Unfamiliar Intimacies

Inter·Act // Unfamiliar Intimacies

Exhibition Runs: August 6 - September 12
Reception + Artist Talks: Saturday, August 22, 4:30p - 6:30p

A paired exhibition featuring Mark Weaver and Jessica Marie Gross.
With a common history in printmaking, Mark and Jessica approach their creative practices with curiosity and care. This exhibition features Mark’s woodblock prints as an intuitive exploration of process and material, and Jessica’s multidisciplinary works that are research and autobiographically inspired. Together, the gallery presents these two artists and their extraordinary works in complementary conversation.

We invite you to join us for an exhibition reception and artist talk at Harwood Art Center on Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 4:30p - 6:30p with the artist panel talks starting at 5:00pm. This event is free and open to all ages.

Harwood Art Center
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Harwood Art Center
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
http://www.harwoodartcenter.org/

Artist Group Info

jordyn@harwoodartcenter.org
Harwood Art Center
1114 7th St
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 242-6367
gallery@harwoodartcenter.org
http://www.harwoodartcenter.org/