International Workers Day - Rally & March

MAY DAY RALLY & MARCH @ CIVIC PLAZA IN ALBUQUERQUE

3pm - Art Making and Youth Gathering

4pm - Rally with Speakers

5pm - March around Downtown ABQ

6pm - Music and Celebration

On May 1, join unions and community organizations in Albuquerque, around the country, and around the

world in declaring: Workers Over Billionaires.

We are building power to tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first.

We are demanding ICE Out to end the private army serving authoritarian power, and to expand democracy,

not corporate rule.

The change we need has never come from just voting harder or making one more phone call alone — every

time abuse of power has been stopped, it’s been because labor and community moved in collective action.

What Minnesota taught us is that when workers and communities organize, care for each other in the

moment, and apply collective pressure together, we can win.

That’s why May 1 will be a day of rallies, marches, teach-ins, walkouts, and a refusal of business as usual.

The billionaires have broken every rule, we refuse to go along with it any more.