IPCC Family Story Time
IPCC Family Story Time
Join us for a special Family Story Time featuring the Native American Community Academy Poetry Slam Team, led by New Mexico Poet Laureate Manuel Gonzalez. The Poetry Slam Team will be bringing their own student-created stories and poems to share, celebrating the next generation of Native American culture, history, and storytelling traditions.
Free for children and adult family member. For more information please call (505) 843-7270.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com