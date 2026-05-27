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IPCC Family Story Time

IPCC Family Story Time

Family Story Time at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center library is a chance for children and families to gather, share stories and activities relating to Native American culture, history, and storytelling traditions.
Free for children and adult family member. For more information please call (505) 843-7270.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/