IPCC's 50th Anniversary Birthday Celebration

Celebrate with IPCC! Bring your family and friends and join us for a full, free day of culture and celebration at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Come celebrate 50 years of culture, creativity, and legacy with us:

● Family Activities and Face Painting

● Photo Booth

● Bingo with Prizes

● Pueblo Dances All Day

● Contemporary and Youth Artists

● Food Trucks

● Complimentary cupcakes and cake pops

● And pick up a special 50th anniversary giveaway as we mark this milestone together!

Free Admission | Suggested Donations Welcome

Cultural Dance Schedule

● 10:00am: Lightning Boy Foundation (Pojoaque Pueblo)

● 11:00am: Cellicion Traditional Dancers (Zuni Pueblo)

● 12:00pm: Tewa/Hopi Dance Group (Hopi Pueblo)

● 1:00pm: Black Eagle Drum Group (Pueblo of Jemez)

● 2:00pm: Tewa Dancers from the North (Ohkay Owingeh)

● 3:00pm: More to come!

Sponsored by Nusenda Credit Union