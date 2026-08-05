IPCC's 50th Anniversary Birthday Celebration
IPCC's 50th Anniversary Birthday Celebration
Celebrate with IPCC! Bring your family and friends and join us for a full, free day of culture and celebration at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
Come celebrate 50 years of culture, creativity, and legacy with us:
● Family Activities and Face Painting
● Photo Booth
● Bingo with Prizes
● Pueblo Dances All Day
● Contemporary and Youth Artists
● Food Trucks
● Complimentary cupcakes and cake pops
● And pick up a special 50th anniversary giveaway as we mark this milestone together!
Free Admission | Suggested Donations Welcome
Cultural Dance Schedule
● 10:00am: Lightning Boy Foundation (Pojoaque Pueblo)
● 11:00am: Cellicion Traditional Dancers (Zuni Pueblo)
● 12:00pm: Tewa/Hopi Dance Group (Hopi Pueblo)
● 1:00pm: Black Eagle Drum Group (Pueblo of Jemez)
● 2:00pm: Tewa Dancers from the North (Ohkay Owingeh)
● 3:00pm: More to come!
Sponsored by Nusenda Credit Union