Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway
Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway
Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS brings the songs of Broadway to life in a swinging concert event featuring vocalists Kate Kortum and David Marino. Experience fresh jazz arrangements of beloved favorites from Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific, West Side Story, and more in this celebration of Broadway's greatest music.
Popejoy Hall
$34-$79
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Popejoy Presents
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com