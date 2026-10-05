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Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway

Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway

Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS brings the songs of Broadway to life in a swinging concert event featuring vocalists Kate Kortum and David Marino. Experience fresh jazz arrangements of beloved favorites from Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific, West Side Story, and more in this celebration of Broadway's greatest music.

Popejoy Hall
$34-$79
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Popejoy Presents
http://popejoypresents.com/
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com
https://www.popejoypresents.com/events/detail/hamilton