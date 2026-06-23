LECTURE: APS and the Future of Public Education
LECTURE: APS and the Future of Public Education
Dr. Antonio Gonzales, Deputy Supervisor of Operations at Albuquerque Public Schools talks about APS, public education and what's ahead for the state's largest school district.
Albuquerque Museum
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Humanists New Mexico
7136145067
paul@humanistsnm.org
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain Rd NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
505-243-7255
babbhome@gmail.com