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LECTURE by BENJAMIN RADFORD: "AMERICA THE FEARFUL -- Media and the Marketing of National Panics"

LECTURE by BENJAMIN RADFORD: "AMERICA THE FEARFUL -- Media and the Marketing of National Panics"

Benjamin Radford, deputy editor of the Skeptical Inquirer science magazine, will talk about how national panics related to crime, immigrants, social decay and other perceived threats have become pervasive in the United States. Combining media literacy, folklore, investigative journalism, psychology, neuroscience, and critical thinking approaches, Radford reveals the powerful—and often unrecognized—role that fear plays in clouding perceptions about (and thwarting progress in) the United States and around the world.

Radford has written thousands of articles on a wide variety of topics, including urban legends, mysterious phenomena, critical thinking, and media literacy. He is the author, co-author or contributor to over 20 books. He has a master’s degree in public health from Dartmouth, a master’s degree in education from the University at Buffalo, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of New Mexico.

Albuquerque Museum
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Humanists New Mexico
7136145067
paul@humanistsnm.org
humanistsnm.org
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain Rd NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
505-243-7255
babbhome@gmail.com
https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum/