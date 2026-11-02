Native American Student Art Show Opening Reception
Native American Student Art Show Opening Reception
Join the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center for the opening of the annual Native American Student Art Show as we celebrate Native American youth artists in New Mexico. Explore young artists' interpretation of this year's theme, “Shaping Tomorrow,” focusing on designs inspired by Southwest pottery.
Free admission for featured student artists and their families and teachers. Included with museum admission for the public.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com