Native Arts Speaker Series: Celebrating 50 Years of Service and Inspiration

The School for Advanced Research (SAR) Native Arts Speaker Series celebrates institutions and initiatives that center Native voices, interests, and ways of life. Join our panel of IPCC staff, contributors, and supporters for a conversation about the history of IPCC, how it has evolved, and the myriad ways it upholds and supports Pueblo values and traditions, moderated by IPCC Head Curator William Riding In. Panelists include IPCC CEO Monique Fragua, former CEOs Mike Canfield and Ron Solimon, and Curator of Collections Amy Johnson.

Registration for this event is free. In addition to being held in person, this event will be livestreamed on SAR's YouTube channel - no registration required to view the livestream.