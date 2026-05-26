New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Sixth Annual Outdoor Adventure Day
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Sixth Annual Outdoor Adventure Day
Join the New Mexico Department of Wildlife and Corrales Parks and Rec for the Sixth Annual Outdoor Adventure Day at Liam Knight Pond! This event includes a fishing derby for youth age 17 and under, as well as archery and pellet gun ranges. Prizes will be given for the largest and smallest fish, with a bag limit of two catfish per angler. There will also be archery and pellet gun shooting competitions. All you need to do is bring your own fishing equipment and bait.
Liam Knight Pond
07:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
Liam Knight Pond
500 Jones RoadCorrales, New Mexico 87048