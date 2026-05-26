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New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Sixth Annual Outdoor Adventure Day

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Sixth Annual Outdoor Adventure Day

Join the New Mexico Department of Wildlife and Corrales Parks and Rec for the Sixth Annual Outdoor Adventure Day at Liam Knight Pond! This event includes a fishing derby for youth age 17 and under, as well as archery and pellet gun ranges. Prizes will be given for the largest and smallest fish, with a bag limit of two catfish per angler. There will also be archery and pellet gun shooting competitions. All you need to do is bring your own fishing equipment and bait.

Liam Knight Pond
07:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
wildlife.dgf.nm.gov
Liam Knight Pond
500 Jones Road
Corrales, New Mexico 87048
https://wildlife.dgf.nm.gov/event/sixth-annual-outdoor-adventure-day-at-liam-knight-pond/