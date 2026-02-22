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Open Mic Night

Open Mic Night

Open Mic Night
Presented by Improv New Mexico™
Every Second Friday | Albuquerque, NM

Step into a vibrant, welcoming space where creativity takes the stage. Whether you're a seasoned performer or trying it for the very first time, this open mic night is designed for expression, connection, and discovery.

📅 Date
Every 2nd Friday of the Month
Next Open Mic: Friday, Nov, 13

⏰ Time
Sign-Up: 7:30 PM
Show Starts: 8:00 PM
📍 Location
1439 San Mateo Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110

🎟 Entry
FREE

🎭 Who It’s For
Comedians
Storytellers
Musicians
Spoken Word Artists
First-Time Performers (strongly encouraged)
🎤 How It Works
Sign up in person starting at 7:30 PM
Limited performance slots available
Short sets to keep the night dynamic and inclusive

💬 Vibe
Come perform. Come watch. Come be yourself.

The 828 at Improv NM
Free
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Improv New Mexico
5055044993
improvnm@gmail.com
The 828 at Improv NM
1439 San Mateo Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110