Open Mic Night

Presented by Improv New Mexico™

Every Second Friday | Albuquerque, NM

Step into a vibrant, welcoming space where creativity takes the stage. Whether you're a seasoned performer or trying it for the very first time, this open mic night is designed for expression, connection, and discovery.

📅 Date

Every 2nd Friday of the Month

Next Open Mic: Friday, Nov, 13

⏰ Time

Sign-Up: 7:30 PM

Show Starts: 8:00 PM

📍 Location

1439 San Mateo Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

🎟 Entry

FREE

🎭 Who It’s For

Comedians

Storytellers

Musicians

Spoken Word Artists

First-Time Performers (strongly encouraged)

🎤 How It Works

Sign up in person starting at 7:30 PM

Limited performance slots available

Short sets to keep the night dynamic and inclusive

💬 Vibe

Come perform. Come watch. Come be yourself.