Presentation: Artificial Intelligence Meets Human Imagination
Presentation: Artificial Intelligence Meets Human Imagination
Curt Doty says we're living in the age of augmented imagination. In this free talk, the Santa Fe media consultant will explore the intersection of AI, vertical media and the creator economy. A sought-after leader, speaker, and AI educator, Curt runs salons and workshops that demystify AI for creatives and executives alike.
“AI gives us a remarkable new set of instruments for exploring ideas, solving problems and creating things that once required enormous amounts of time, money or technical expertise,” says Doty. He’ll describe what he sees as the five fears surrounding AI adoption and AI’s real opportunity: augmented imagination—with humans firmly in charge.
Albuquerque Museum
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Humanists New Mexico
7136145067
paul@humanistsnm.org
Albuquerque Museum
2000 Mountain Rd NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
505-243-7255
babbhome@gmail.com