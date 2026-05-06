re.Conncection by Jewelry Uplift

Exhibition open through May 30

Artist Talks: May 16th 4:30-6:30

“How can the art of jewelry making become a bridge that tells our personal stories and strengthens the bonds within our community?

“Jewelry making ignites storytelling and community connection! The Jewelry Uplift initiative promotes creativity and teaches new skills, builds relationships, and creates stronger communities. Jewelry Uplift opens a wellspring of inspiration that brings the hands, minds, and spirits of our Albuquerque community closer together. We are dedicated to enhancing educational experiences by providing and encouraging sustainable community partnerships, alumni mentorship, exploratory theme based workshops, art show participation, professional jewelry opportunities and so much more! Jewelry Uplift is an example of what is possible for students, teachers, families and communities. Jewelry Uplift is ALL of us!”

ABOUT JEWELRY UPLIFT

Jewelry Uplift is a Community School program that represents an innovative approach to arts education that transcends traditional classroom boundaries. Founded in 2023 by Lisa Gillett, Jewelry Instructor at Albuquerque High School, and Eddie Donato, an AHS alumnus and artist, Jewelry Uplift exemplifies how educational initiatives can serve as catalysts for community engagement and student empowerment. The Jewelry Uplift program operates on the principle that innovative educational opportunities and project based learning serve as “synapses”—creating vital connections between students, educators and the broader community, highlighting that learning occurs most effectively when multiple pathways of knowledge and experience intersect. Lisa and Eddie began with a classroom transformation, which reflected the evolving jewelry program by bringing students, families and community partners together to help fund and breathe a vibrant energy into Jewelry Uplift. In the Spring of 2025, Lisa and Eddie, with the support of Rio Grande Jewelry and volunteer instructors, began offering free community jewelry classes that give people of all ages an engaging space to learn new skills, nurture their creativity and forge authentic connections.