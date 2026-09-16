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Reclaiming the Future Curatorial Talk

Reclaiming the Future Curatorial Talk

Join us for an in-depth exploration of the newest exhibition at the Vladem Contemporary, Reclaiming the Future: The Legacy of Japanese American Incarceration. This exhibition brings together ten Japanese and Japanese American artists whose work engages the enduring legacies of wartime incarceration, migration, memory, and place. Inviting viewers to consider the relationship between history and place, the site of the exhibition rests just over a mile from the site of the Santa Fe Internment Camp.

This program will feature a brief presentation by Guest Curator, Machiko Harada followed by a conversation with Director of Curatorial Affairs, Alexandra Terry.

Tickets are valid until the start of the program at 5:30pm, at which time we will open for general seating. Seating is limited so reserve your ticket now!

Vladem Contemporary
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Mexico Museum of Art
5054790906
ashley.espinoza@dca.nm.gov
https://eventvesta.com/events/155248/t/tickets
Vladem Contemporary
404 Montezuma Ave.
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501