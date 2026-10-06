Salud Sessions: Your Health Matters — Hear from the Experts

Hello,

I hope you're doing well. I'm reaching out on behalf of the UNM Department of Internal Medicine to share information about Salud Sessions Fall 2026, a free public community speaker series taking place on Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Domenici Auditorium on UNM North Campus, with a virtual attendance option available.

Salud Sessions is modeled after TED-style talks and brings trusted, evidence-based health information directly to New Mexicans. This year's program features four concise, engaging presentations from UNM faculty experts covering women's heart health, food as medicine, lung cancer immunotherapy, and the science of weight management.

We would be grateful if your organization could help share this community event through your news coverage, community calendars, public service announcements, newsletters, websites, social media channels, or on-air programming. Our goal is to make reliable health information accessible to as many New Mexicans as possible.

Please find the event flyer attached with additional details. If you are interested in covering the event, interviewing speakers, or learning more about the program, I would be happy to assist.

Thank you for helping us connect our community with trusted health education resources.

Warmly,

René A Smith

Executive Assistant to:

Dr. Mark Unruh, Regents Professor and Chair of Internal Medicine

Solomon, Gardner & Sterling Chair

University of New Mexico Health Sciences

She/Her/Ella