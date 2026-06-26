Sound Bath Series Free Monthly at the Cathedral of St. John

Join Douglas and Lotus Sound Bath at this free event on the first Monday of every month (holidays may affect schedule) offering a great way to experience sound healing for the first -or 100th+ time, and introduce others to the experience in a beautiful, serene and contemplative, and wonderfully acoustic surrounding. It's free so bring friends and family, take a break for yourself, step out of routine, unplug (to recharge), and join us at this meditative, relaxing, and uplifting gathering. We always look forward to welcoming you at St. John's! 🕊️

*Registration is optional, but helpful.

Parking and entry on East side. Extra parking in adjoining lot to South -accessed from Lead Ave. Please arrive early, if possible. Registration optional, there are no tickets. Do bring a mat or comforter, pillow, etc. per your comfort if you want to lie down. There is also always plenty of seating. Please avoid strong fragrances, and kindly NO recording during session. Thank You!

We hope you will join us! Stay well, all. 🕊️

Namaste 🌸

#soundbath #Free #AlbuquerqueEvents