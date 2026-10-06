Stitching Balloon Designs: An Embroidery Activity
Stitching Balloon Designs: An Embroidery Activity
Celebrate the arrival of autumn with a hands-on embroidery activity inspired by the vibrant colors and designs of the hot air balloons seen during Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta. Participants will create their own stitched artwork while honoring a beloved New Mexico tradition. Free with museum admission.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com