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Stitching Balloon Designs: An Embroidery Activity

Colorful threads and embroidery hoop with fabric, top view

Stitching Balloon Designs: An Embroidery Activity

Celebrate the arrival of autumn with a hands-on embroidery activity inspired by the vibrant colors and designs of the hot air balloons seen during Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta. Participants will create their own stitched artwork while honoring a beloved New Mexico tradition. Free with museum admission.

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
2401 12th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104
(505) 843-7270
thelatest@indianpueblo.com
https://indianpueblo.org/