"The Curious Life of Edgar Allan Poe" by Ballet 5:8

Experience a haunting 90-minute original ballet exploring Poe’s iconic works, including "The Raven", "The Tell-Tale Heart" and "The Masque of the Red Death", through breathtaking dance, spoken word and an evocative American score. Performed without intermission.

Pre-show Conversation takes place from 5:30–6:15 p.m., offering insight into Poe’s stories and the creative process.

Tickets: https://my.nmculture.org/packages/flex/182/0b56e3fde7546bffc71c7ffc0c93be8b

Themed Treats: Barkadas restaurant inside the NHCC will offer Poe-inspired drinks and desserts alongside its regular menu.