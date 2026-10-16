"The Curious Life of Edgar Allan Poe" by Ballet 5:8
"The Curious Life of Edgar Allan Poe" by Ballet 5:8
Experience a haunting 90-minute original ballet exploring Poe’s iconic works, including "The Raven", "The Tell-Tale Heart" and "The Masque of the Red Death", through breathtaking dance, spoken word and an evocative American score. Performed without intermission.
Pre-show Conversation takes place from 5:30–6:15 p.m., offering insight into Poe’s stories and the creative process.
Tickets: https://my.nmculture.org/packages/flex/182/0b56e3fde7546bffc71c7ffc0c93be8b
Themed Treats: Barkadas restaurant inside the NHCC will offer Poe-inspired drinks and desserts alongside its regular menu.
National Hispanic Cultural Center
$50 per ticket. Students and seniors: $10 discount. Save $5 with code B58FRIEND!
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ballet 5:8
(505)724-4771
jslager@ballet58.org
Artist Group Info
Julianna Slager
jwslager@ballet58.org
National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 Fourth St. S.W.Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102