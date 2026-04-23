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THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

The Great American Trailer Park Musical, written by David Nels and Betsy Kehlso, and directed by Cameron Illidge-Welch, is a raucous, heart-filled musical comedy set in the fictional Armadillo Acres, a most exclusive trailer park, in North Florida. There is a new tenant and she is wreaking hurricane-type havoc on this quiet little community. When ‘Pippi’, a stripper on the run, comes between housewife ‘Jeannie’, a Dr. Phil-loving agoraphobe, and her tollbooth-collector husband ‘Norbert’, the storms begin to brew. What follows is a wildly entertaining mix of infidelity, desperation, loyalty, and unexpected compassion. Packed with outrageous humor, big personalities, and a country-rock score, the show embraces camp and chaos while ultimately revealing surprising emotional depth and redemption beneath the trailer-trash glitter. Performance notes: Thursday June 4 and 18 at 7.30pm ($10 tix available), Saturday June 13 at 2.00pm only.

The Adobe Theater
General $28, Discount $24, Student $19. Thursdays June 4 and 18 $10 tix available
Every week through Jun 21, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Adobe Theater
(505) 898-9222
info@adobetheater.org
http://www.adobetheater.org

Artist Group Info

marcelle.garfield.cady@gmail.com
The Adobe Theater
9813 Fourth Street NW (2 blocks n. of Alameda)
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114
(505) 898-9222
info@adobetheater.org
http://www.adobetheater.org