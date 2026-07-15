The Palace Press Curator Panel Discussion

Join the New Mexico History Museum on First Friday Art Walk for a panel discussion featuring the former and current Palace Press curators Pamela Smith, Tom Leech, and Keri Schroeder. Longtime New Mexico journalist Kate Nelson will moderate the discussion about literary arts in New Mexico, and the Palace Press - the oldest, and longest-running letterpress operation of its kind in the state.

This program is free and open to the public. We encourage guests to arrive early to view the new Printed at the Palace exhibition inside the Palace of the Governors. Art Walk takes place 5 - 7 p.m.