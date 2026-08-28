UNM Symphony Orchestra
UNM Symphony Orchestra
UNM Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Karin Hendrickson. Come hear the UNMSO kick-off their 26-27 Season with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Gustav Holst’s majestic Jupiter (from the Planets). Rounding out the program is three movements from George Bizet Symphony in C Major - a work he wrote at the age of 17 before he would become one of the most famous operatic composers of all time.
Popejoy Hall
$12.50 - $17.50
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
UNM Music
keller@Unm.edu
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
(505) 277-9771
customerservice@popejoypresents.com