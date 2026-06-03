Workshop: Fun Ways to Fight Kids' Summer "Math Amnesia"
Workshop: Fun Ways to Fight Kids' Summer "Math Amnesia"
Summer's great, but it often fosters "math-amnesia" — kids forgetting what they learned the past year. Best-selling math book author [Algebra Survival Guide] & longtime educator Josh Rappaport has the solution: a range of activities that get kids doing math without even realizing it. Join the workshop to learn about games, string art, music, art projects, fun books, riddles and more that will put your kids back in math-mode — all while having fun!
Jewish Community Center of Albuquerque
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Now I Get It! Tutoring Center of Albuquerque
(505) 690-2351
josh@singingturtle.com
Artist Group Info
Josh Rappaport
josh@singingturtle.com
Jewish Community Center of Albuquerque
5520 Wyoming Blvd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106
505-418-4469
cultural@jccabq.org