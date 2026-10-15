The NM Jewish Storytelling Festival and Storytellers of New Mexico are bringing award winning storyteller and author Mark Binder to the Cell Theater for his lying, storytelling, and books tour. "YOU CAN'T SING!” (He said it. And I believed him.) is a solo show full of tales, tunes, and talk about the power of changing stories to transform how we live. Joining him is New Mexico's own accordionist, recording artist and Yiddish songster Jordan Wax. His music combines the traditions of his Eastern European family’s Yiddish songs and the old Norteño polkas, marches and chotises dances of New Mexico.