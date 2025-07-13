Today in History: July 13, Live Aid concerts

Today in History

Today is Sunday, July 13, the 194th day of 2025. There are 171 days left in the year.

Today in History:

On July 13, 1985, the "Live Aid" benefit rock concerts were held simultaneously in London and Philadelphia, raising millions for famine relief in Ethiopia.

Also on this date:

In 1793, French politician, physician and journalist Jean-Paul Marat was assassinated by Charlotte Corday, who stabbed him to death in his bath.

In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)

In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out "HOLLYWOODLAND" was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).

In 1930, the first FIFA World Cup began in Uruguay.

In 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party's convention in Los Angeles.

In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon's secret White House taping system.

In 1999, Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the "Railroad Killer," surrendered in El Paso, Texas.

In 2013, a jury in Florida cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.

In 2018, a grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In 2020, Washington's NFL franchise dropped the "Redskins" name and logo amid pressure from sponsors; the move followed decades of criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans. (The team was eventually renamed the Commanders.)

Today's Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: "Jeopardy!") is 97. Author and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka is 91. Actor Patrick Stewart is 85. Actor Harrison Ford is 83. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 83. Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik is 81. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 79. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 77. Actor Didi Conn is 74. Actor Gil Birmingham is 72. Singer Louise Mandrell is 71. Former boxing champion Michael Spinks is 69. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 68. Comedian Tom Kenny is 63. Actor Ken Jeong is 56. Singer Deborah Cox is 51. Actor Aya Cash is 43. Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 43. Actor Colton Haynes is 37. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 37. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 36. Actor Hayley Erin (TV: "General Hospital") is 31.

