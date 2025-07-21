Loving Village councilor declares Democratic bid for New Mexico lieutenant governor

Jackie Lee Onsuarez, a self-described “outsider to Santa Fe,” is pursuing an office on the fourth floor of the Roundhouse in his bid to be New Mexico’s next Democratic lieutenant governor.

Onsuarez, 58, currently works as a senior staff specialist at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant outside of Carlsbad, and is nearing the end of his first elected term as mayor pro tem on the Loving Village Council. He has a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology.

In 2021, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Onsuarez to a four-year term on the New Mexico Emergency Response Commission, which coordinates state and local emergency planning efforts.

Onsurez has not held higher office beyond the Village council, which oversees operations for the approximately 1,200 residents. He lost a two-way 1996 Democratic primary for an Albuquerque seat in the state House of Representatives.

Onsurez described his impetus to run for the state’s second-highest office as “embedded Democrats and Republicans” who aren’t listening to rural New Mexico.

“I’m an advocate for the people, and I’ve been very blessed to have a skill set, the opportunities and the experience that I have,” Onsuarez told Source NM. “I’m gonna throw my hat in for lieutenant governor because I bring to the executive branch a set of diversified skills that nobody has there.”

Onsurarez also cited his international experience building chemical plants abroad in Saudi Arabia, along with working internationally in London, China and India, as experience that would help him solve the state’s issues of: public infrastructure, health care and crime.

Onsuarez’s entrance in the race makes him the third candidate in the June 2, 2026 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, along with current State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard — who is term limited in that office — and state Sen. Harold Pope (D-Albuquerque).

According to the most recent campaign finance documents, Osurez has neither received nor spent any funds on the campaign.

The lieutenant governor holds dual executive and legislative roles. The position is second in succession and stands in for governors during absences. The lieutenant governor also oversees the New Mexico Senate during the legislative session and determines issues of decorum or rules. The state’s Constitution grants the lieutenant governor tie-breaker vote power in the Senate.

When asked how he would address his lack of experience in the Legislature, Onsuarez said his term in the village has taught him the roles and responsibilities “on a small level.”

“I’ve written laws that I tried to introduce, but they didn’t get very far. I’ve written a lot of ordinances, and I’ve worked closely with our legal department,” he said. “I certainly have the expertise to be able to learn something — and with respect to presiding over the Senate, I have the skill set to do it.”

Following the primary, the winning governor and lieutenant governor appear as a slate on the general election ballot.

Onsuarez, like the other candidates, is not endorsing any of the three contenders vying for the Democratic nomination for governor: Deb Haaland, the former U.S. Secretary of the interior and congresswomen; Sam Bregman, the 2nd Judicial District District attorney; and Ken Miyagashima, the former mayor of Las Cruces. Lujan Grisham is term-limited from running again.

So far, only Manuel Lardizabal, a former candidate for the New Mexico Senate, has declared for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor, according to state candidate filings.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull is the only declared Republican candidate for governor. Several others have filed paperwork while weighing campaigns, including: Duke Rodriguez, CEO of Ultra Heath Cannabis and a former cabinet secretary for former Republican Gov. Gary Johnson; Brian Cillessen, a 53-year-old Farmington resident, veteran and hunting show host; and Las Cruces-based fitness instructor, Belinda Robertson.

There’s one decline-to-state gubernatorial candidate: Gene Pettit, a nondenominational pastor in Radium Springs.

Onsuarez said his perspective from oil and gas country would be invaluable on the ticket.

“I’m the Democrat that lives in New Mexico where at least 35% of the revenues are generated for New Mexico’s general fund, and we rural New Mexicans need a seat at that table,” he said.