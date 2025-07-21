NM US Rep. Vasquez cosponsors legislation targeting organized crime in border communities Sponsors: Bills would help educate children, improve law enforcement coordination

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, who represents New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District and many of its border communities — introduced two bills last week with the purpose of targeting organized crime in border communities and protecting children and other vulnerable populations.

Vasquez signed on as a cosponsor of the No More Narcos Act and the Stop COYOTES Act on July 16 in the U.S. House of Representatives. He originally introduced the No More Narcos Act in 2024; however, the bill stalled in committee. The bill would establish an educational campaign for middle and high school students attending school within 100 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border. Students will be informed of the dangers associated with getting involved with cartels and transnational criminal organizations.

The U.S. Department of Justice will lead the campaign in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Education and other federal, state and tribal agencies. U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-A.Z.) is a cosponsor of the bill.

The Stop COYOTES Act, cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-T.X.), would establish harsher penalties for human smuggling and fentanyl trafficking. It would also streamline communication and reporting of trends in drug trafficking, smuggling routes and general cartel activity between the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement.

Both bills were referred to the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary.

“Representing 180 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, I’ve had the opportunity to hear directly from law enforcement, educators, and families about the very real challenges posed by transnational criminal organizations in border towns,” Vasquez said in a written statement. “My bipartisan bills strengthen our ability to disrupt cartel activity, protect our kids from exploitation, and equip local law enforcement with the tools and coordination they need to keep communities safe.”

A news release from Vasquez’s office noted that local education organizations, as well as law enforcement in Las Cruces and Sunland Park support both recently introduced bills.

American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President Whitney Holland said in a written statement that her organization supports “efforts that safeguard the wellbeing of every student in our schools.”

“New Mexico’s educators are on the frontlines of keeping our communities safe, and we know that protecting our students from the influence of criminal organizations requires both vigilance and leadership,” Holland wrote.

Sunland Park Police Chief Eric Lopez added in a written statement that border communities themselves, including Sunland Park, are on the “front lines” of issues caused by cartels, traffickers and smugglers, and the federal bills would help make children and the overall communities safer.

“Through these bills, Rep. Vasquez is leading on the sort of real-world solutions that will crack down on criminals to actually make our schools and streets safer. Working collaboratively with a common goal will ensure our border region stays safe and continues to thrive,” Lopez wrote.

Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story echoed Lopez’s sentiments and commended lawmakers for working in a bipartisan manner to support law enforcement.

“These bills strike the right balance between prevention, education, and enforcement, and they send a strong message that exploiting our kids or flooding our communities with fentanyl will not be tolerated,” Story said in a written statement.

In February, Vasquez and Ciscomani sent a joint letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on behalf of the Bipartisan Southwest Caucus voicing their support of efforts to dismantle criminal organizations and activity along the border with Mexico and encouraging collaboration with lawmakers representing those communities.

“We stand ready to support strategic and commonsense efforts to combat cartels, keep our nation safe, and foster a healthy relationship between the U.S. and Mexico,” the letter reads. “These efforts are integral to safeguarding Americans from the dangers posed by the cartels and ensuring that American business, consumers, and families can thrive.”