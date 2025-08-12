New Mexico offers free private well water testing in Clovis

People in Curry County who rely on private wells for drinking water can receive free water testing courtesy of two New Mexico state departments this weekend.

The New Mexico Environment Department and the New Mexico Department of Health will host a free domestic well water testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Home and Arts Building at 1900 E. Brady Ave in Clovis.

The departments’ event, which they call a “water fair,” coincides with the Curry County Fair. It offers the first 100 well owners who show up the chance to measure pH, specific conductance and levels of nitrates in their water, which the agencies said in a news release are crucial measurements for maintaining safe drinking water.

“Private well owners in Curry County can come to this water fair and find out more about the quality of their household drinking water,” Ground Water Quality Bureau Chief Justin Ball said in a statement. “Free well water testing gives families the knowledge they need to make informed choices about their water and health.”

This fall, the environment department will also hold water fairs in Española, Farmington and Las Cruces, Ground Water Quality Bureau Pollution Prevention Program Manager Jason Herman told Source NM in a statement on Monday. Those events will appear on the agency’s events calendar at least one month in advance, he said.

Since July 2024, the environment department has tested 231 private drinking water wells at seven water fairs, the agency said in a news release.

Department staff try to hold eight water fairs in communities across the state in the spring and fall, Herman said, and they select locations based on inquiries from the public, community need and how long it’s been since the last water fair in the area. The program reaches an area every two to three years because New Mexico is such a large state, he said.

State officials are asking participants to bring a sample of their well water in a container, along with information about their well including overall well depth, depth to water, well casing material, well latitude and longitude and distance between the well and the nearest septic tank or leach field system. Guidelines about how to properly collect a sample can be found on the environment department’s site.

Well owners, their family members or neighbors should bring their water sample to the event for it to be tested. If the owner themselves cannot bring the sample, the container must be clearly labeled with the owner’s name, phone number, address and well information.

Herman said the environment department is equipping all its field offices around the state to do private well water testing, and they anticipate having the service ready by mid-September.

This story was updated after publication with additional comment from Ground Water Quality Bureau Pollution Prevention Program Manager Jason Herman.