More than 55,000 New Mexicans face work requirements for food benefits starting Jan. 1

New requirements Congress enacted earlier this year will mean more than 55,000 New Mexicans starting Jan. 1 will have to prove they worked or received training or education for 80 hours a month in order to receive federal food assistance.

The state Health Care Authority on Wednesday issued details about the new conditions for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which apply to adults ages 18 to 64, an increase from the previous age limit of 55.

The age increase constituted just one of numerous changes to the work requirements enacted via the budget bill President Donald Trump signed in July. The bill also increased the number of non-disabled people now subject to new work requirements, and lowered the age of qualifying dependents from 18 to 14 for parents and caregivers.

Those who don’t meet the requirements will be limited to three months’ worth of SNAP benefits over the next three years.

The law also made it harder for states to qualify for exemptions to the work requirements. Before the bill went into effect, the United States Department of Agriculture exempted all New Mexico residents from work requirements, except for those in Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Doña Ana and Los Alamos, based on a range of criteria relating to job availability.

Under the new law, only residents in Luna County remain exempt, based on the county’s unemployment rate of at least 10%, along with some New Mexico pueblos with high unemployment rates. All Native Americans are also exempt from the new requirements, according to the state HCA.

Because of the changes, the HCA estimated 55,570 New Mexicans will now be subject to the requirements. New Mexico has approximately 460,000 SNAP recipients statewide, or roughly 21% of the population, which is the highest rate of SNAP reliance nationwide.

The Trump administration pushed for the new requirements, it said, to reduce dependency on SNAP.

Marco Alarid White, an attorney with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, predicted Wednesday that the new requirements will actually make it harder for SNAP recipients to find jobs or receive training that makes them less reliant on the federal program.

“Access to SNAP itself is the thing that most leads to gainful employment,” he told Source New Mexico. “It’s access to SNAP that ensures that people are able to be fed and well, and the access to SNAP itself that will increase opportunity for especially these vulnerable groups we’re talking about.”

He pointed to a 2021 study by the United States Department of Agriculture, which administers the program, that reported “no evidence” exists that able-bodied people who lost SNAP due to work requirements subsequently increased their earnings or annual income.

The new requirements will also impose huge new administrative costs on the state, Alarid White said, to ensure new or renewing applicants comply with the requirements.

The HCA does have additional funds for the program, following a special legislative session in October during which lawmakers approved more than $160 million in state funds to replace federal cuts to health care and SNAP. The funds included $1.5 million to the HCA to expand job and education training to help New Mexicans meet the requirements and continue to receive SNAP.

Alarid White said Wednesday he is awaiting more information on how that funding will be disbursed. Marina Piña, an HCA spokesperson, did not immediately respond to Source’s request for more information on the funding.

