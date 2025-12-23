Aztec mobile home park tenants sue landlord, alleging unlawful rules, evictions and fees

Six homeowners at a mobile home park in Aztec, New Mexico, allege in a new lawsuit that a Tennessee-based company violated state laws when it abruptly imposed new park rules, fees and lease terms on tenants and then used those illegal measures to threaten eviction.

The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, a nonprofit legal aid organization, filed the lawsuit late last week on the tenants’ behalf against Capital Communities PM LLC, which owns mobile home parks across the country, including the San Juan Mobile Home Park in Aztec.

According to the lawsuit, Capital Communities bought the 85-lot property in April and then a month later issued a notice saying rents would increase from $260 a month to $450 a month for most tenants. In the same notice, the landlords said they would pave the park this summer, though they never did so, according to the lawsuit.

Shortly after buying the property, the owners sent park residents a 10-page document called “community standards” that imposed new prohibitions on residents, including on certain pets; which items are allowed on patios; and on cars that management deems against the “appearance of the Community,” according to the lawsuit.

The state Mobile Home Park Act requires landlords to give tenants 60 days notice for new rules like those, including a 30-day comment period. Instead, the notice to tenants said the new rules are “effective as of the date they are provided to you, even if you refuse to sign and acknowledge receipt,” according to the lawsuit.

Many of the violations in the new rules carried fines of $25 a week, and the lawsuit alleges several tenants received generic notices that they had violated the rules.

Along with the “community standards,” the owners issued new lease agreements containing fines and fees for a number of measures that extend beyond what is allowable under state law, according to the lawsuit. The agreement lists $25 fees for party permits, along with parking and trash violation fees. The lease also includes other unspecified “service and labor fees,” even though state law only allows landlords to impose “incidental charges for services actually performed.”

Management and owners did not respond to Source New Mexico’s phone call or email Monday. Court records show the defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit or been served summonses.

Neil Lobato, one of the plaintiffs, has lived in the park with his family for 16 years, he told Source NM. The affordable rent made it an attractive place to live, but that all changed with the abrupt and dramatic rent increase when the new company came in, he said.

“I just know what they are doing is wrong,” he said. “People with money pushing around people that didn’t have money.”

Lobato faces eviction due to lack of payment, court records show. He’s tried to pay for the rent increase through a loan on his tax return. Moving would be expensive and would disrupt his 16-year-old’s school year, he said, among other issues.

“I’ve been stressing so bad,” he said, after “16 years and never having to worry about a place to live.”

The lawsuit seeks damages, attorney fees and court orders nixing the new rules, fees and leases, as well as injunctions preventing evictions of the defendants. According to the lawsuit, three have received eviction notices, and the others may soon.

Riley Masse, attorney at the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit that the court should intervene to protect the rights of tenants at the mobile home park, since parks like the one in Aztec are the “backbone of affordable housing” in the state.

“These residents are long-time homeowners who contribute to the strength and character of Northern New Mexico,” Masse said. “This corporation is trying to exploit them with illegal rent increases and misinformation that preys on fear. But New Mexico law protects these families and says out-of-state park owners can’t bully residents out of their homes.”

The Center on Law and Poverty has recently pushed for reforms in the state Mobile Home Park Act, first enacted in 1983, including empowering the New Mexico Attorney General to enforce the act, create pathways for tenants to buy the mobile home parks where they live and increase funding for civil legal services to force compliance with the law.