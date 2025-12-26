Researchers insist fireflies exist in New Mexico — if you know where to look

This time of year is when Anna Walker, who directs the Western Firefly Project in New Mexico, gets a few false reports in her inbox.

Well-meaning people, mostly in Albuquerque and other urban areas, see flashes of yellow light dancing through trees and become convinced they’ve seen a firefly. What they actually see is a laser beam that’s part of a high-tech Christmas display.

“They project light up into trees and make the lights kind of move around,” Walker told Source New Mexico. “Those fool a lot of people.”

(Courtesy Anna Walker) / Sourcenm.com Anna Walker’s firefly catching net leans against a camping chair in Mills Canyon on July 3, 2021. Her discovery that day meant a new state records and renewed her sense of “awe with nature again.”

False reports are one common challenge for the community science initiative chasing the elusive New Mexico firefly. Another is convincing the public that fireflies exist here at all. Christy Bills, an entomologist at the University of Utah, started the Utah Firefly Project 11 years ago, partially in response to the “assumption that we don’t have any” fireflies in the West, she told Source NM. Back then, she and a colleague launched a project with a website that solicited firefly sightings from the public and got a flood of responses.

“We realized they were everywhere. They’re all over the state, and so we just kept tracking them and getting repeat confirmation about certain populations,” she said. “But the project expanded outside of Utah, because we were getting reports from Idaho and Wyoming and Nevada and Colorado and New Mexico.”

Bills decided to partner with institutions in other states to help verify reports. That’s how she met Walker, an invertebrate species survival specialist at the New Mexico BioPark Society. Walker was eager to join the effort, she said, partially because she didn’t know fireflies existed in Western states, apart from old references in museum collections.

“That’s what drew me to this firefly journey, was that such a charismatic insect could exist without most people even knowing about it, because they haven’t been studied hardly at all,” she said. “Pretty much every time you go out into the field, there’s like a discovery waiting to be found.”

Fireflies are here if you know where to look, Bills and Walker insist. Since launching in New Mexico in 2021, Walker has confirmed 13 firefly occurrences from more than 100 reports. She’s also collected 27 specimens that she entered into the collection at the Museum of Southwestern Biology at the University of New Mexico.

According to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, which touts itself as an open access database of “types of life on Earth,” four confirmed sightings of Photinus pyralis, the Common Eastern Firefly, have occurred in New Mexico since 2021. They all occurred between 8 p.m. and midnight in late June or early July in Northeastern New Mexico, specifically in Guadalupe, San Miguel and the border between Mora and Harding counties, according to the database.

That is just one of at least 13 species of firefly that Walker says exist in New Mexico, though only a four or five are of the flickering, flying variety. Others are glow worms, and others are “dark fireflies” that never bioluminesce but share common ancestry with flashing fireflies, Walker said.

Of the 13 confirmed occurrences, three are “state records,” Walker said, which means she made the first confirmed sighting of a particular species in New Mexico, and they are still investigating whether several of the sightings are of new species.

But even as Walker sets out to confirm sightings and make new discoveries, she fears climate change is drying up the wetlands that nourish fireflies. For example, she got reports of fireflies in Gallinas Creek near Las Vegas but she was unable to find any after the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire occurred there in early 2022.

(Courtesy Anna Walker) / sourcenm.com One of the “hundreds” of fireflies Walker found in Mills Canyon.

“I worry that declines due to drought and forest fires may be responsible for our inability to find these populations,” she said.

But she said will continue tracking down reports of fireflies, even if she’s initially skeptical, because of what happened right after she joined Bills’ project.

Back on July 3, 2021, Walker set out to confirm a sighting of the Common Eastern Firefly, her fourth or fifth outing. The species had never been reliably confirmed in New Mexico since the 1920s. The report came from someone in Mills Canyon, which rises on either side of the Rio Grande north of Roy, New Mexico, far from light pollution and under a wide open starry night.

Hundreds of fireflies greeted her, she said. It’s the biggest population she’s ever seen in New Mexico.

“I don’t even know how to describe what the feeling was. I think it was just, like, awe, with nature again. You experience it a lot when you’re a kid, and then as you get older you forget that nature can be so awe-inspiring,” she said. “It just felt so magical, really.”