Protesters urge NM lawmakers for sustained pressure on immigration detention, climate

Protesters marched outside the Roundhouse late Tuesday morning decrying federal immigration policy, inaction on climate change and genocide in Gaza, saying they wanted to send a message to New Mexico’s lawmakers that “enough is enough.”

Advocates said they want bold action from lawmakers to end immigration detention, address climate change, economic inequality and more.

“We are making it clear that we won’t stand by while our communities and futures are sacrificed for profits,” said Vittoria Judy, the program coordinator for climate organization Youth United for Climate Crisis Action. “Today it isn’t just a march or rally, it’s a warning about the cost of inaction; it’s an invitation to meet this moment with the bold action that it actually demands, and it’s a commitment to defend each other, to show up for each other, care for each other.”

JUSTIN Persephone Lieb, 11, told Source NM she wanted to ‘stand up for what’s right,’ during a march and rally outside the Roundhouse on Jan. 20, 2026. (Danielle Prokop/Source NM)

Advocates across a series of causes marched together from the Santa Fe Plaza culminating in a “We Got Us” rally outside the Roundhouse’s eastern doors on the opening day of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s final regular session. Organizers said more than 1,500 showed up for the event.

“We’re out here to unite with everybody, the strength comes from our togetherness and our unity,” said Deborah Jiron (Isleta Pueblo) with American Indian Movement Albuquerque.

Signs included calls for the impeachment of the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and some attendees wore shirts with the portrait of Renee Good, the 37-year old woman shot in Minneapolis by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official earlier this month.

Mekia Cozart, of Peñasco, said she joined the protest to stand up for her Hispanic immigrant family saying she wants New Mexico lawmakers to get “ICE out, period.”

She said her paternal grandfather was deported several years ago, and she is “terrified” of potential harassment for her friends and family by immigration officials.

“I’m constantly scared for them, and I just want this to stop,” Cozart told Source NM. “I’m 18 and I’m cleaning up adult’s messes, and that’s not my job. The world is ours, but we have no say in it, it seems like.”

Speakers called for support of legislation banning immigrant detention in the state.

“In the next few weeks, New Mexico has a choice to stand up to the violence and kidnapping of our people and pass the Immigrant Safety Act,” said Fernanda Banda, a co-director of the New Mexico Dream Team.

Nathan J Fish/Sun-News Banda, who described the deportation of her father in 2011, urged New Mexico lawmakers to adopt the Immigrant Safety Act at a rally on Jan. 20, 2026, the Legislature’s opening day. (Danielle Prokop/Source NM)

A comparable bill introduced in 2025 passed the House, but died without a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. But even if the Legislature passes the bill and the governor signs it into law, two of the state’s three immigrant detention facilities operated by a private prison contractor could potentially still be able to remain open in New Mexico.

Judy, in an interview with Source NM, said that some of the organizations participating in the protest would be hosting virtual meetings every Monday to continue the momentum from the rally, to track legislation and get people involved.

“When we are looking at the small little watered-down bills that are coming out, we say that’s not going to do anything, and we need to push harder,” Judy said.

