NM lawmakers make another push for lobbyist disclosure bill

National advocacy group gives state F- grade for lobbyist transparency

Two Democratic lawmakers from Las Cruces are again seeking to pass legislation that would require lobbyists to disclose which bills they were hired to work on and disclose their positions on said bills.

“The hidden role of lobbying plays such a huge role across making different policies and it continues to be a critical issue for the New Mexico government to address,” Sen. Jeff Steinborn told Source NM in a recent interview.

Currently, lobbyists are only required to disclose their employers, but face no requirement to state which bills they are advocating for or against. For instance, as Source previously reported, it remains unclear to this day why Texas-based Cicero Institute and its advocacy arm Cicero Action had a lobbying presence in the 2025 session.

Steinborn is co-sponsoring House Bill 35 with Rep. Sarah Silva, similar to a bill they carried last year, which lawmakers passed but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed. In her veto message, Lujan Grisham called the bill’s requirement for lobbyists to file the reports — including a “change of position” on a bill — within 48 hours of the lobbying activity “onerous.”

Silva told Source NM in a recent interview that the new bill reflects feedback from the governor and lobbyists who opposed the bill. HB35, if approved, would require lobbyists and their employers to file only one report that included the list of legislation and their positions. There would no longer be a requirement to update their positions on bills within 48 hours.

Silva said making lobbyists publicly disclose their positions on bills allows New Mexicans to see “a full picture” of what’s happening in Santa Fe during legislative sessions.

“Power moves in three different ways. It’s organized money, organized ideas, and organized people — lobbyists have a significant amount of each of those things,” Silva said. “That in and of itself isn’t a bad thing, but it’s when it’s kept in the dark, it can become very dangerous. And so that’s why this is increasingly important in preserving our democracy.”

According to the records from the Secretary of State’s Office, 67 lobbyists reported spending a little over $166,000 in political expenditures in the latest lobbyist reporting period, which covers the last quarter of the year. The figure captures spending on lobbying activities like meals for lawmakers, special events or advertising.

That puts total lobbyist expenditures at about $1.45 million for 2025. Lobbyist spending had already reached the highest level in at least five years by May of this year, according to Secretary of State data.

The Secretary of State data includes more than 600 lobbyists who reported no spending in the latest period, though many of them may have failed to report by the Jan. 15 filing deadline and are therefore “out of compliance.”

F Minus, an advocacy organization that exposes ties between fossil fuel lobbyists and lawmakers, gives the state an “F-” grade on lobbyist transparency, due in part to the fact that lawmakers are volunteer, along with the lack of mandated lobbyist reporting requirements.

The biggest spender in the last quarter of 2025 is Kimberly Legant, a lobbyist who reports 20 different employers. She spent about $46,000 of the $52,000 she spent all year in the last three months, reporting expenses including $15,000 to New Mexico Senate Democrats, $10,000 for New Mexico House Republicans and $20,000 for two other political action committees.

She made those expenditures on behalf of Nextera Energy, a power company that has entered into power purchase agreements with Meta, Inc. and PNM for the company’s New Mexico power needs, according to a December news release.

State lawmakers are again trying to mandate more lobbyist disclosure during the ongoing legislative session.

Lobbyist employer amount spent on what

Sue Griffith Charter schools $8,822.44 Meal and beverages with lawmakers to "discuss upcoming session"

Kimberly Legant NextEra energy $45,811.00 NM Democrat and Republican PACs, mostly

Julianna Koob Variety of employers like ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Trial Lawyers Assn $9,974.13 New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association

Dominic Gabello Google and affiliates $20,153.18 NM Democrat and Republican PACs, mostly

Ana Martinez Facebook $10,000.00 NM Creative Industries Association

