NM judge allows for videotaping upcoming Meta trial

A New Mexico district judge on Monday denied social media giant Meta’s requests to limit news sources from streaming or recording an upcoming trial in Santa Fe regarding allegations of child exploitation on its websites.

New Mexico First Judicial District Judge Bryan Biedscheid gave his ruling from the bench late Monday morning saying that Meta’s concerns of “security matters” did not meet the standards to outweigh public interest in the case.

“While this court is sensitive to a point about concerns related to future trials and concerns about security and the like, the court does not find that, on balance, those outweigh the public’s right to understand,” Biedscheid said.

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and five media organizations sought to intervene in the case. Chuck Peifer, the attorney representing the media organizations and NMFOG, told the court that limiting video and recording would be a “significant impingement” on public access to the courtroom.

“When you say there’s no video and there’s no audio, you can only have print, which means that the public only gets to hear a narrative third-party description of what happened in the courtroom,” Peifer said.

The decision marks the latest development in the case against the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, spurred by the 2023 civil lawsuit brought by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. In the complaint, the New Mexico Department of Justice alleges that Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg “failed to stem the tide of damaging sexual material and sexual propositions delivered to children” on the internet.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Biedscheid said he would consider making limitations on a more specific level for certain witnesses or evidence shown in the courtroom at a future date, saying he is not “oblivious or insensitive to specific concerns.”

“I, at this point, am focused on the broadest concern, and that is making it clear that there can be livestreaming video and audio that will be allowed throughout the trial,” he said.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 2.

