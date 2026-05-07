New Mexico residents oppose proposed data center at Socorro town hall

Green Data CEO previously said company would not build without community support

More than a dozen residents spoke out at a town hall meeting Tuesday evening against a massive proposed data center in Socorro.

Residents first caught wind of a proposed data center in March, when Green Data CEO Jason Bak spoke at a Socorro Electric Cooperative Board of Trustees meeting and proposed building “the largest data center in the state,” and one that would be the largest one “in the world” that relied on alternative energy sources.

Bak said his company would build the data center in collaboration with New Mexico Tech on 10,000 acres of land. At the March meeting, Bak said that “small modular reactors” could power the data center with nuclear energy, but noted that if the community opposes Green Data developments, “we’re out.”

“We don’t enter into a community unless we’re wanted,” Bak said during the March meeting. “If the community says no, we’re out. If the community says no to nuclear, we’re not in.”

That appeared to be the consensus at the Socorro City Council’s Tuesday town hall meeting as residents spent nearly an hour sounding off on the proposal before the mayor gave the mic to city council members.

“[Bak] has provided no track record in developing a project such as the one he’s proposing to build in our community,” Jan Gribble of Socorro said during the town hall’s public comment period. “Since he has refused to provide any data to support his pretty ponies and rainbow claims about this project, the community has no way to evaluate whether his proposal has any merit at all.”

Green Data did not respond to Source NM’s request for comment.

Val Thomas, whose online petition against the proposal has garnered more than 4,000 signatures, said she was concerned by the potential water use and “feckless profit-mongering at the expense of our way of life.”

“My guess is when Mr. Bak came here, he was hoping to find ignorant ranchers who would give up their land in exchange for short-term gain,” she said. “Simple lives do not mean simple minds.”

After several residents in a row took the podium to oppose Bak’s proposal, Mayor Ravi Bhasker interjected with a question.

“Excuse me just a second. Is there anybody that’s for the data center who wants to speak?” he asked, to laughter. “In fairness, I have to say that.”

Some residents took aim at New Mexico Tech, in particular, and said they were outraged that university leaders would consider the partnership.

“How can a town with a prestigious university support AI without extensive research on how it might limit the critical thinking skills of the growing minds in our community?” Elizabeth Smoake, a local teacher, asked during the meeting.

Michael Jackson, New Mexico Tech’s recently appointed president, shot back and said university officials haven’t made a decision on whether to partner with Green Data. Jackson acknowledged that he has signed a non-disclosure agreement with Green Data, but said that does not indicate a done deal.

“I am somewhat indifferent as to whether or not we move forward on this,” Jackson said. “My job in leading an institution is to look for opportunities that will go ahead and provide resources, access to research or education for our students, faculty and staff…Whether or not we move forward, in the end, isn’t even my decision.”

Jackson said the university will hold a town hall on the subject May 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Residents across the state have increasingly mobilized against data center proposals.

The Gallup City Council last week delayed a decision on signing into a wastewater agreement with a data center developer after residents voiced concerns that it could imperil the town’s already “unclear future concerning water rights.”

In Doña Ana County, residents have accused the Board of Commissioners of rushing their vote to approve the project. The New Mexico State Ethics Commission recently filed a lawsuit against a secretive out-of-state group that urged New Mexicans to support the project’s previous plans to build natural gas plants.