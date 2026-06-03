In decisive victory, Haaland pitches ‘a better New Mexico’ as Dem nominee for governor

Former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo member who previously served in Congress, took the stage to thunderous applause Tuesday evening after polling results showed she had soundly defeated Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman in Tuesday’s primary race to become the Democratic nominee for New Mexico governor.

“I’m a single mom. I’ve lived paycheck to paycheck. I survived off of SNAP and WIC. I’m over 35 years sober. I started school later in life and paid my own way. These are the same struggles so many New Mexicans face today,” Haaland said from her stage in the gazebo in Albuquerque’s Old Town Plaza, where she was flanked by her two sisters. “But with the grit, creativity and persistence that only New Mexicans know, I know a better New Mexico is possible.”

The Associated Press and local pollsters called the race for Haaland shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Haaland led Bregman 72% to 28%, according to results from the New Mexico Secretary of State.

Haaland launched her campaign in February of 2025. She has often pledged to oppose President Donald Trump’s Medicaid cuts, boost affordability, create a public option healthcare plan and overhaul the state’s troubled child welfare agency.

Her campaign often raised so much money that its voluminous campaign finance reports crashed the New Mexico Secretary of State website.

She will go on to face former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull, who declared victory over communications professional Doug Turner and former state cabinet secretary-turned cannabis CEO Duke Rodriguez, in the Nov. 3 general election.

In his speech Tuesday night, Hull said his campaign would win against Haaland come November.

“I respect that she has served in various positions over her career,” he said, “but New Mexico families are hurting and the policies of the last eight years under one party’s control have failed this state.”

During her victory speech Tuesday evening, Haaland issued a call to Democrats who did not vote for her in the primary — as well as independents and Republicans.

“If I didn’t earn your vote this primary election, I want you to know I’m going to work every day to earn it now,” she said. “Everyone – from Hobbs, to Mora, to Farmington, to Deming, and everywhere in-between – has a home in this campaign.”

The race between Haaland and Bregman was often contentious. Bregman recently said he would not vote for Haaland if she won the nomination because her campaign published information about houses he and his family owned. Haaland’s campaign responded at the time that it had taken the information, which is public record, off of its website.

Bregman in a statement Tuesday night said the election results were “not what we had hoped for” and said he was “deeply grateful” to everyone who supported his gubernatorial campaign.

“Together, we traveled the state, listened to communities and fought for a vision of a stronger, safer, more prosperous New Mexico,” Bregman wrote. “Thank you to our supporters, volunteers and campaign team who poured their hearts into this effort. This campaign may be over, but my commitment to the people of New Mexico is not.”

Voters also chose lieutenant governor nominees to run alongside Haaland and Hull.

Current Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver defeated state Sen. Harold Pope Jr. (D-Albuquerque) in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. As of 10 p.m., she had captured 80% of the vote.

In a brief statement posted to social media, Toulouse Oliver said she “could not have” won without the support of New Mexicans and pledged to “fight for you every day as Lt. Governor when we elect Deb Haaland in November.”

On the Republican side, state Sen. David Gallegos (R-Eunice) prevailed in his three-way race, with 50% of the vote as of 10 p.m. His closest competitor, Aubrey Blair Dunn, received 17% of the vote, while Manuel (Manny) Lardizabal received 12%.

“I appreciate the opportunity that I had to share some truths and my true self with New Mexicans,” Dunn said in a statement following his loss in the race. “I’m at peace with an understanding that hopefully I made the state a little bit better by speaking those truths that Republicans and New Mexico need to hear if we’re ever going to change our trajectory.”

Before Haaland took the stage, New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard played the role of emcee during the evening’s festivities.

“Thirty-six minutes after 7p.m., this race was called,” she said, adding that she thought it must have set a record.

She handed the microphone to House Speaker Javier Martínez (D-Albuquerque), who kicked off a chant of, “Que viva Deb.”

He said he was thrilled that an “immigrant kid” as speaker of the House would soon be able to meet with the nation’s first Pueblo woman governor.

“For too long,” he said, “people like us have not had a seat at the table.”

Speaking to reporters after her victory speech, Haaland said she became emotional when she stepped into a polling place and saw a Native woman on the ballot.

“We’ve never had a Native American governor in New Mexico,” she said. “I think representation matters, especially in a political era such as this one. I’m really proud and honored to carry on the legacy of my ancestors who worked so incredibly hard to make sure that I had a place here today.”