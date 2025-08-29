Darth Vader's red lightsaber is heading to auction for the first time

An iconic film prop is making its way from a galaxy far, far away to an auction near you.

The red lightsaber of Star Wars villain Darth Vader is up for sale. This prop was used during the filming of "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," including the memorable "I Am Your Father" fight scene between Vader and Luke Skywalker.

Brandon Alinger, the COO of the auction house Propstore, which is hosting the sale, remarked, "Darth Vader, of course, arguably the most memorable villain of all time. And this is his weapon, the weapon of cinema's most infamous, recognizable, unforgettable villain."

This lightsaber appears as a heavy, scratched black and chrome cylinder. According to Alinger, it originally started as a camera flash attachment and, with some movie magic, was transformed into a lightsaber. Although Propstore has other lightsabers in its collection, this is the first time this particular Darth Vader lightsaber is being auctioned. Propstore estimates the item will sell for at least $1 million to $3 million.

Propstore / Propstore COO Brandon Alinger holds the Darth Vader lightsaber used in the filming of two "Star Wars" films.

In the weeks leading up to the auction, the lightsaber has been on tour, allowing fans and potential bidders to view it in person in London, New York, and Beverly Hills. Alongside the lightsaber, Propstore is also showcasing items from other blockbuster films, including the bullwhip from "Indiana Jones," the neuralyzer from "Men in Black," and the clapperboard used on the set of "Jaws," among others. The final stop on the tour is Los Angeles.

On Sept. 4, Propstore will begin accepting bids for this lightsaber. For those eager to claim the iconic Vader lightsaber hilt, may the Force be with you.



Copyright 2025 NPR