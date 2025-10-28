Netanyahu orders 'forceful' Israeli strikes in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the country's military to carry out immediate "forceful strikes" in the Gaza Strip, threatening the ceasefire that President Trump brokered this month between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu has directed the military to immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip," the Prime Minister's Office said in an online statement.

The announcement came after Netanyahu met with senior security ministers to discuss a response to what Israel called an attempt by Hamas to stage the return of the partial remains of a hostage whose body the militants were supposed to hand over under the terms of the ceasefire. Israel said it had already located most of the remains earlier in the war.

Israel released drone footage that it said showed Hamas operatives burying a bag with remains in the ground so that the International Committee of the Red Cross could "find" them. Netanyahu called the move a "clear violation" of the U.S.-negotiated ceasefire.

A source familiar with the details of the meeting but not authorized to speak publicly about them told NPR that Netanyahu and his cabinet outlined three potential retaliations against Hamas: reducing humanitarian aid to Gaza, seizing additional areas of the territory and resuming military operations.

Last Sunday, the Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes in Gaza after two of its soldiers were killed in Rafah. After those strikes, that killed at least 26 people, Trump said the ceasefire was still in place.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

