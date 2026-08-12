University of Michigan won't use letter grades for some freshmen next fall

Updated August 12, 2026 at 4:12 PM MDT

The University of Michigan is trying a new approach to curb the mental health crisis among college-age students: covering freshmen's letter grades during their first semester.

Starting in fall 2027, students entering the university's College of Literature, Science, and the Arts will receive pass or no-credit marks on their transcripts for the first semester, instead of traditional letter grades. Their actual grades will still be kept internally.

The university says the pilot program is intended to ease academic pressure, helping freshmen adjust to college and helping them "start strong and curb the mental health crisis unfolding among college-aged individuals."

Shea Vance, a reporting fellow for The Chronicle of Higher Education, told NPR's Leila Fadel that the university doesn't want a tough first semester to send students into a spiral — or make them think a C or D has ruined their chances of a good GPA, graduate school or a job.

The university also hopes the policy will encourage students to try harder subjects without worrying as much about grades.

But Vance says some teaching and learning experts worry the change could demotivate freshmen or add to grade inflation. Others see it as part of a bigger question about whether colleges are moving away from grading for excellence and toward grading for competency.

Similar policies exist at a small group of schools, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which has used one for incoming freshmen since 1968.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the play button above.

The digital version of this interview was written and edited by Majd Al-Waheidi and Suzanne Nuyen.

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