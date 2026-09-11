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Will you get $5,000 to do the news quiz? No. But will it be fun? Maybe

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published September 11, 2026 at 3:01 AM MDT
From left: Lonnie Griffith Bunch III, the president, Nichelle Nichols aka Uhura.
Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and York Management; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images
From left: Lonnie Griffith Bunch III, the president, Nichelle Nichols aka Uhura.

This week, President Trump made a dubious offer. And if you know what it is, you'll get at least one question right!

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Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.