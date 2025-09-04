New documentary on Shari Lewis as educator, ventriloquist, singer, dancer, and Lambchop's alter ego
Most people know Shari Lewis as a children’s entertainer, ventriloquist and puppeteer. But Lisa D’Apolito‘s new documentary “Shari & Lambchop” portrays a driven, powerful, ever-adapting and profoundly talented performer who paved the way for women and created a new genre of children’s programming.
Along the way, traveling the world, learning Japanese, performing with symphonies and even doing a stint with Playboy After Dark, where her beloved Lambchop, in the words of Shari’s daughter Mallory, became “quite the tart.”
D’Apolito joins Here & Now to talk about the documentary.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR