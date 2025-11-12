© 2025 KANW
Mountain West News Bureau
KANW is a member of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serves the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Our mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues across the Mountain West.From land and water management to growth in the expanding West to our unique culture and heritage, we'll explore the issues that define us and the challenges we face.

A new study seeks to uncover hidden brain injuries among Indigenous survivors of domestic violence

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published November 12, 2025 at 3:11 PM MST
Family members of missing and murdered indigenous women in Montana gather in front of the state Capitol in Helena, Mont., Wednesday, May 5, 2021. They received colorful shawls in a traditional Native American ceremony called "wiping away of tears." From Washington to Indigenous communities across the American Southwest, top government officials, family members and advocates gathered Wednesday as part of a call to action to address the ongoing problem of violence against Indigenous women and children. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels)
Iris Samuels/AP
/
AP
A new national survey by the Urban Indian Health Institute is working to reveal how widespread traumatic brain injuries are among Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Research shows that more than 80% of Indigenous women have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime.

Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of the Urban Indian Health Institute, says many survivors of domestic and sexual violence suffer from brain injuries that never get diagnosed or receive proper care.

“They deserve justice, they deserve safety,” she said. “And they deserve to get the treatment that they need when they've been impacted by traumatic brain injury.”

The survey launched in October 2025 and will remain open through January 2026. Its goal is to guide new programs and policies, and provide healing services that better support survivors across Indigenous communities.

“We want this survey to make a difference and we are planning to ensure that's exactly what happens,” Echo-Hawk said.
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
