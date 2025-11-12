A new study seeks to uncover hidden brain injuries among Indigenous survivors of domestic violence

A new national survey by the Urban Indian Health Institute is working to reveal how widespread traumatic brain injuries are among Indigenous survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Research shows that more than 80% of Indigenous women have experienced some form of violence in their lifetime.

Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of the Urban Indian Health Institute, says many survivors of domestic and sexual violence suffer from brain injuries that never get diagnosed or receive proper care.

“They deserve justice, they deserve safety,” she said. “And they deserve to get the treatment that they need when they've been impacted by traumatic brain injury.”

The survey launched in October 2025 and will remain open through January 2026. Its goal is to guide new programs and policies, and provide healing services that better support survivors across Indigenous communities.

“We want this survey to make a difference and we are planning to ensure that's exactly what happens,” Echo-Hawk said.