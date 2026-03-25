Wildfire Notification: Unified Fire (Valencia County)

The New Mexico Forestry Division would like to update you on a wildfire that is requiring the attention of suppression resources in New Mexico.

Update: The Unified Fire was discovered at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 near Madrone, east of Interstate 25 and south of Rio Communities in Valencia County. The fire is active and running through bosque fuels including grass, brush, and timber. Fire crews are employing a full suppression strategy during this initial attack response period.

Multiple structures are threatened and smoke is visible from I-25 and the surrounding areas. State Highway 304 is closed at Sonnenburg Loop and Baca Road. Residents off Madrone Flyway and Lagrima Road near the river are currently being evacuated. Local residents should take caution and avoid the area. Currently, the Unified Fire is estimated at 125 acres and is zero percent contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Evacuations / Closures: State Highway 304 is closed at Sonnenburg Loop and Baca Road. Residents off Madrone Flyway and Lagrima Road near the river are currently being evacuated, per Valencia County.

Shelters: Evacuation shelters are available at 108 Rio Communities Blvd. in Rio Communities and Belen Community Center, 305 Eagle Lane, Belen.

Flight Restriction: A temporary flight restriction is in place to keep airways clear for responding aircraft. No drones or aircraft will be allowed to fly in the area. Flying will force air resources to be grounded immediately. If you fly, they can’t.

Weather: Currently 79 degrees F, 11% RH, southeast winds at 3 mph. This afternoon, highs near 89 degrees. NW wind around 5 mph. Tonight, mostly clear with a low around 45. NW wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

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Acres: 500 estimated.

Containment: 0% contained.

Start Date / Time: Approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Fuels: Grass, brush, timber and timber understory.

Cause: Under investigation.

Location: Madrone, east of I-25, south of Rio Communities in Valencia County.

Ownership: State and private.

Structure Threat: Multiple structures threatened.

Resources: Forestry Division, Valencia County, City of Rio Communities, NM State Police, Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, Rio Rancho FD, Town of Bernalillo, Cibola County, Town of Cochiti Lake. Resources include hand crews, dozers, water tenders, type-6 engines and structure engines. Total personnel: 100.